We’re Indian citizens no matter where we live: NRIs fly down to Bengaluru to vote

Ranjani Madhavan By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Election fervour has spread far and wide this year, even reaching Non-Resident Indians (NRIs). Those hailing from Bengaluru are flying down to the city to vote next month, and say they don’t mind spending on travel when it comes to exercising their franchise.

Ajith Kubatoor, who moved to Australia three years back, said he has a track record of not missing a single election – be it state or national – since he turned 18. “I flew down for the assembly elections in Karnataka last year. The perception that NRIs do not care about their country’s development has changed of late. I even informed my office in advance that I would need to take leave some time in April or May to vote in India,” said Kubatoor.

Keen to make it to India in time to vote, Jayanth Kumar and his wife booked tickets from Arizona, USA, even before the election dates were announced. “We assumed it would be held in May, like last time, but as soon as the EC announced the date, we changed our tickets. We moved abroad 12 years back, but lived in Bengaluru’s north constituency earlier. I make it a point to vote during the LS elections – we are Indian citizens, no matter where we live,” Jayanth said, adding, “Getting leave from work was not easy, so I will be working from home when in India.”

Pallavi Mysore, who lived in Bengaluru before moving to the US 10 years back, was unable to travel during the last LS elections, as she had just delivered a baby. But she is not missing it this time.

“Each and every vote counts, so we have to be there, no matter where we are settled. Even if government schemes and policies no longer directly impact us, our families and friends back home are affected, which is why it is important for us to vote,” Pallavi said, revealing that election fever has hit Indian communities in the US, with everyone talking about it on WhatsApp, Facebook and other social media platforms.

“While my husband could not get a leave from work, I will be flying to Bengaluru to vote. Indian parents in the US, whose children are young and do not have exams in April, are making it a point to travel and vote this time,” she added.Talking, criticising and complaining about the government on social media is not enough, said Venkatanath Doreswamy and Nagaraj Koranthota. “We discuss issues on a daily basis on social media, but that does not change anything. Elections are the one opportunity we get to make a difference,” they told CE.

“I will be working from home for two weeks and taking another two weeks off when I come to vote in Bengaluru. My wife and I booked open flight tickets in advance, we only entered our travel dates after the EC announcement,” said Doreswamy, who lives in Australia. Koranthota, who is settled in the US, has been coordinating with his colleagues in Bengaluru to get their voter ID issues sorted out. “Several of my colleagues in Bengaluru did not vote in the state elections last time, as they had issues with changing their address and constituencies. I helped them with the process, while also conducting online campaigns,” he added.