Widened stretch on Sarjapura Road to be ready this month: BBMP  

Citizens who regularly commute along Sarjapura Road can look forward to travel on a much wider stretch.

Published: 21st March 2019 07:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 21st March 2019 07:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Manoj Sharma
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Citizens who regularly commute along Sarjapura Road can look forward to travel on a much wider stretch. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will complete the asphalting work on the busy road soon. The ongoing work to widen the main carriageway to 100 feet from the existing 60 feet has been completed and BBMP will be taking up asphalting work in a week to make the road ready in the next two weeks. Campuses of many IT companies are located along the road. 

BBMP, which started the widening work on the 2.5 km stretch between Wipro Campus and Carmelaram Junction about five months ago, has shifted the utilities and ground works by clearing the space on the sides. The civic body has started asphalting work along the marginal carriageway. 

Nandeesh J R, executive engineer, Road Widening, BBMP, told The New Indian Express, “The shifting of utility is already complete, and BBMP only has to finish the asphalting work on the marginally acquired space along the stretch. We will be completing it in 10 days. Once that is done, the major part of the road will be made available for motorists. The remaining stretch still needs to be acquired and we will take it up once that is done.”

Meanwhile, widening of Sarjapura Road on the stretch between Iblur Junction and Carmelaram Junction in the next phase will bring added relief to commuters in the coming days. The project involves developing a road for 4.37 km. The road is currently 80 feet wide, which the civic agency wants widened to 160 feet.  

The widening of Sarjapura Road has been an ambitious project for BBMP, for which it had to face tough opposition from property owners along the identified stretch. They refused Transferable Development Rights (TDR) in exchange of land. Many property owners also staged protests to demand fair compensation. 

This road will help motorists in reducing travelling time along the major technological hub in the city, as they  will have an easier time in trafficBBMP sources

