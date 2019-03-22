A Holi-day lunch for the season 

Sudeshna Dutta By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : While Holi is generally the festival of colours, it is also the festival of thandai, gujiya, malpua and an assortment of Indian sweets. A few across India consider bhaang to be synonymous with Holi, and others prefer being sober and get in the festive mood with a lot of traditional Indian food and drinks. We decided to head over to JW Marriott Bengaluru in Ashok Nagar for a sumptuous lunch experience on this occasion. Filled with live counters and a variety of continental, Thai and Indian food items, we were particularly attracted to the delectable dessert spread, ranging from ice creams, kulfi and pasties to kala jamun, gujiyas and more.

The buffet counter looked delicious as ever, and finally, we decided to dig into Parmesan Herb Crushed Baked Seabass with Lemon Butter Sauce. The buttery taste of the soft, exotic fish along with the cheese and herb coating on top melted in our mouth and we devoured the fillet in a few minutes. The sauce nicely complimented the fish Next, we tried a piece of Chimichurri Roasted Chicken.

It was cooked exceptionally well with little oil and carefully-chosen flavourful seasoning. Along with the Argentinian-special Chimichurri sauce, the tender chicken simply tasted amazing. As a beef lover, my dining companion had the beef fillet steak with Red Wine Jus, which was cooked medium rare but did not have the juicy softness in the meat.



The chef suggested Pumpkin Parmigiana and Satay Broccoli, Bell Pepper with Confit Garlic from the live counter. We liked how steamed pumpkin was introduced in the menu with something as filling and irresistible as Parmesan cheese. The warm vegetables just added to the essence of the ‘cheesy affair’. We wanted to grab something from the Thai food section, so we got vegetable Singapore noodles, Thai Green Curry, Kung Pao chicken, Thai-style sweet and spicy fish and stir-fried vegetables with bamboo shoots. Among the dishes, the fish gave off a fresh lemongrass smell, where the sweetness overpowered the spicy flavour. The stir-fried veggies were a healthy combination along with the spicy chicken with cashew, vegetable curry and smooth noodles.

We went over to the ‘Baoery’ counter where we ordered a non-veg bao and as expected, it was one of the best baos that we had had. Like a tofu bao, the filling had chicken and lamb along with lettuce, nuts and sorts, marinated with mayonnaise. The bun was extremely soft, and we happily munched it away.

Like many, we saved the best for the last, and hence, waiting for the Indian cuisine proved to be worthy. One one side, they had the South Indian buffet counter with choices like Koli Sukkah (chicken cooked with onion tomato masala), Salli Murgh (chicken cooked with onion tomato and Indian spices garnished with fried potato, chicken stew, Mango Meen Kuzhambu (South Indian-style fish curry), Saag Gosht (lamb and spinach tempered with cumin and garlic onion) and steamed rice. Like their rich culture, the items tasted delicious, keeping their authenticity intact.

The star of this spread was surprisingly, the chicken stew, as it was cooked in coconut milk but felt very light. Keeping them strictly to a minimum quantity, all the ingredients were intact in the curry, which made the stew tastier, and the chicken, very homely.

The north Indian cuisine comprised starters like Murgh malai, tawa prawn,vegetable tikki and methi paneer tikka. Like any tandoori item, these were roasted proerly and battered up with enough ingredients to get the perfect taste. The tawa prawn stood out from the crowd and the after-taste remained on our palate for a long time.

Despite very little space for the attractive desserts, we tried a few to keep the spirit of Holi alive. The halwa section was tempting – carrot halwa, beetroot halwa and moong dal halwa – but we could just try out the first one. And we did not regret trying it out even when we were too full. There were mawa, dry fruit and coconut gujiya which looked and tasted absolutely delicious. The must-try dessert, firni, had a ‘foodgasmic’ effect and we were so glad we could stuff ourselves with these.Happy and content, we left the venue, promising to come back for another festive spread.Cost for two: `3,000 approx