Enjoy barbecue chicken beside a Royal Enfield

Everyone is familiar with roadside dhabas, stalls and the emerging trend of food trucks that dot different corners of the city.

Published: 22nd March 2019 10:04 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:38 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Everyone is familiar with roadside dhabas, stalls and the emerging trend of food trucks that dot different corners of the city. But if you see a Royal Enfield attached to a barbecue counter on the West of Chord Road in Rajajinanagar, don’t forget to stop by, especially if you are a chicken-lover. Conceptualised by Aruna K C, Biker’s Barbecue is a joint venture by her husband Rakshith Shetty, and friends Kavya Rakesh and Karthik B V. The venture kicked-off in February after six months of research and logistic planning.

Currently, they have only four items that sell like hot cakes after 6pm almost daily. We tried the Spicy Hot Drumsticks, Smoky Chicken Wings, Juicy Chicken Lollipops and Sizzling Chicken Strips, all char-grilled to perfection. “All the ingredients we use for preparing barbecue chicken is fresh and home-made. No preservatives or colours are added to them.

We make sure our customers have an amazing experience, keeping the health factor in mind,” said Aruna. Rakesh explained that they get fresh supplies of chicken every morning, marinate them well and in the evening, they put the chicken pieces into action. Four pieces of drumsticks and wings are served in each plate, with two pieces of lollipops and strips, costing `100 per plate.

Watching your chicken pieces being grilled and then savouring them on the roadside is a different experience altogether. Though it has just been close to one-and-a-half month, people of all age groups throng the mobile ‘food-bike’ to devour soft and juicy barbecue chicken. If you’re a vegetarian, don’t feel too left out. The founders plan on starting paneer items soon, along with fish. But for now, enjoy the hot and delicious chicken with your friends and family.

