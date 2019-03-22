Bengaluru metro station scanner damaged laptop: Techie

S Lalitha By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Techie Sukramani Aich is upset that the baggage scanner at Cubbon Park Metro Station allegedly damaged his laptop. The outer sheath of the laptop suffered major damages and half the display on the screen vanished, after it passed through the scanner on Thursday evening, he alleged. A top Metro official manning the station did not allow him to register a complaint at the station and asked him to go online and do it, he said. Aich, who recently resigned from his job in a top firm, had a lengthy business discussion with an acquaintance using his laptop at Airlines Hotel, off St Mark’s Road, just before he headed to Cubbon Park Metro Station.

He told TNIE, “Around 5pm, I reached the station to take a train to Halasuru. I passed my laptop bag through the scanner and boarded the train to reach my house, which is a walkable distance from Halasuru Metro Station.”After reaching home, the techie and a friend who was visiting him were discussing something, when Aich opened the laptop to refer to something. “When I took my laptop out, I was absolutely shocked. One corner of the cover below the keyboard had broken badly.

When I checked, I realised the touch screen had stopped working and one half of the display screen, too, was not functioning. It was in perfect condition just a couple of hours earlier when I was working on it with my business associate. The scanner at Cubbon Park Metro Station has caused the problem,” he charged.

The damage to the laptop has upset and shocked him, he added. “I came back to Cubbon Park station to ask Metro officials to do something about my loss,” he said. The two-year-old laptop was bought in the U.S and cost him over Rs 75,000, Aich added.

Stating that his laptop had gone through scanners at airports and many Metro stations earlier, Aich said nothing like this had ever happened in the past. The techie also alleged that Metro officials at the station were unsympathetic and had insisted that the laptop had got damaged somewhere else.A senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited official said that he had never come across a complaint like this earlier. “I have put in many years of service at many Metro stations across the city, and scanners are used at every station. I don’t think the scanner is responsible for the damage,” he added.