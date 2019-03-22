Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru metro station scanner damaged laptop: Techie

Techie  Sukramani Aich is upset that the baggage scanner at Cubbon Park Metro Station allegedly damaged his laptop.

Published: 22nd March 2019 07:36 AM  |   Last Updated: 22nd March 2019 07:36 AM   |  A+A-

Sukramani Aich shows the damaged portion of the laptop | s Lalitha

By S Lalitha
Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Techie  Sukramani Aich is upset that the baggage scanner at Cubbon Park Metro Station allegedly damaged his laptop. The outer sheath of the laptop suffered major damages and half the display on the screen vanished, after it passed through the scanner on Thursday evening, he alleged. A top Metro official manning the station did not allow him to register a complaint at the station and asked him to go online and do it, he said.  Aich, who recently resigned from his job in a top firm, had a lengthy business discussion with an acquaintance using his laptop at Airlines Hotel, off St Mark’s Road, just before he headed to Cubbon Park Metro Station. 

He told TNIE, “Around 5pm, I reached the station to take a train to Halasuru. I passed my laptop bag through the scanner and boarded the train to reach my house, which is a walkable distance from Halasuru Metro Station.”After reaching home, the techie and a friend who was visiting him were discussing something, when Aich opened the laptop to refer to something. “When I took my laptop out, I was absolutely shocked. One corner of the cover below the keyboard had broken badly.

When I checked, I realised the touch screen had stopped working and one half of the display screen, too, was not functioning. It was in perfect condition just a couple of hours earlier when I was working on it with my business associate. The scanner at Cubbon Park Metro Station has caused the problem,” he charged. 

The damage to the laptop has upset and shocked him, he added. “I came back to Cubbon Park station to ask Metro officials to do something about my loss,” he said. The two-year-old laptop was bought in the U.S and cost him over Rs 75,000, Aich added. 

Stating that his laptop had gone through scanners at airports and many Metro stations earlier, Aich said nothing like this had ever happened in the past. The techie also alleged that Metro officials at the station were unsympathetic and had insisted that the laptop had got damaged somewhere else.A senior Bangalore Metro Rail Corporation Limited official said that he had never come across a complaint like this earlier. “I have put in many years of service at many Metro stations across the city, and scanners are used at every station. I don’t think the scanner is responsible for the damage,” he added. 

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru metro metro scanner

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 115-year-old library provides a vintage setting
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kolkata Knight Riders' X factor?
Gallery
Finland topped the list of happiest countries for the second year in a row. (In picture: Waterfront in Finland)
IN PICTURES | Finland tops world happiness rankings, India at 140th place
The ongoing repair work of columns at the basement area of the under-construction building in Dharwad is said to be a possible reason for its collapse. (Photo | D Hemanth, EPS)
Dharwad building collapse: What we know so far
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp