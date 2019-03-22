Miscreants flee with bike after accident in Bengaluru

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: In a strange case, miscreants went away with a bike involved in an accident and parked on BGS Flyover. A 27-year-old man had met with an accident on the flyover. Commuters put the bike next to the sidewall and gave the key to the victim before taking him to the hospital. However, when he went to take his bike on getting discharge from the hospital a week later, it was missing from the accident spot. He went to nearby police stations in search of it, but in vain.

The victim has been identified as Roshan D Naik, 27, a resident of Teachers Colony. According to the complaint filed by Naik, his bike hit the divider on the flyover after a speeding car coming from behind almost rammed him. He was taken to Victoria hospital for first aid. He was later admitted to a private hospital for a week. A complaint has been lodged at Chamarajpet police station in this regard.