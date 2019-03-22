Bengaluru: Protest at KG Layout enters seventh day, farmers want to meet BDA top officials 

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Nearly 200 farmer land owners who have been staging an indefinite protest over various issues at Komaghatta in Nadaprabhu Kempe Gowda Layout for the last seven days are keen that the Bangalore Development Authority (BDA) Commissioner Rakesh Singh and BDA Chairman Somashekhar come in person and listen to their grievances.

Top BDA officials from the Land Acquisition as well as Engineering department visited the Layout on Thursday morning in an effort to redress the grievances. “They told us that the protest would continue until our Commissioner and Chairman meet them,” said an official.

The Commissioner has assured us that he would go on Friday to sort out the issue, he added. TNIE had reported in its Thursday edition that the protest had stalled all ongoing infrastructure development works at KG Layout, upsetting those allotted sites here.

Among the several issues raised by the protesting farmers are the need to provide better sites as compensation and allegations of bribes being demanded by BDA officials to register the new sites in their names.