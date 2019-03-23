Home Cities Bengaluru

‘Buy expensive cell phones, but use them to run businesses’  

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:44 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:44 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  While every one gives advice to the youth about adverse effects of using mobile phones, Dr Devi Prasad Shetty, well-known cardiologist and chairman of the Board of Governors at IIMB, advised the graduates to buy the most expensive mobile phones. He was addressing the convocation of Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB) on Friday. “Here is my advice to graduates. Buy the most expensive mobile phones. Instead of using them for talking, use them for running a business,” he said.

“We all look at our desktop five to ten times a day, but at our mobile at least 200 times a day. The future of the business runs on mobile phones. Wake up to the new reality and conquer the world,” he added. Shetty further said that companies of the future will invest more in digital assets and their managers will have to supervise bots, not humans.

“The management curriculum must evolve to cope with a rapidly evolving digital landscape. And I am happy to say that IIM Bangalore is moving in the right direction to build such business leaders for tomorrow,” he said.

Chief guest Arundhati Bhattacharya, former chairperson, State Bank of India, said, “To be happy, one needs a modicum of success in whatever they do. You must keep challenging yourself, have a proper estimation of your capabilities, keep learning and have not only depth of knowledge but breadth of coverage as well.”

TOPPERS SPEAK

I would like to bridge the gap between rural and urban areas, particularly when it comes to reach in educationSukanya P, Coimbatore

My aim is to create a free business model where a free market for agriculture products would be availableXelene Aguiar, Mumbai 

After this programme I would like to get a senior public policy position in Central government in the urban planning and logistics sector Kushagra Mittal, Uttarakhand 

GOLDEN STARS
8 candidates, received gold medals
Xelene Aguiar
Hariram T  Ramesh
Sukanya P
Arjun Singh
Vaibhav Singh
Kushagra Mittal
Indranil Paul
Ayush Gupta

‘DeMo could have been planned better ’
Demonetisation could have been implemented in a better manner, say gold medalists from Indian Institute of Management, Bangalore (IIMB). After receiving their certificates during the 44th annual convocation of the premier management institute, they shared their views on demonetization with TNIE on Friday.

“A few good things like digital economy happened due to demonetisation. But the entire exercise could have been implemented in a better way,” said Hariram Thirukarugavur Ramesh who won gold medal for best all round performance in post graduate programme in enterprise management. Xelene Aguiar who bagged a gold medal for best all round performance in the executive post graduate programme in management said, “I feel DeMo was implemented shadily. The growth of economy slowed down due to the exercise. I would also like to ask how did demonetisation help curb black money.” 

