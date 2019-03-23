Home Cities Bengaluru

Dalit lawyer suicide case: CID arrests accused Congress corporator

Dharani committed suicide on December 31, 2018, at her home in Mahadevapura police limits after alleged harassment by the local corporator over a property dispute.

Published: 23rd March 2019 03:09 PM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 03:09 PM   |  A+A-

jail, prison, behind bars

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Criminal Investigation Department (CID), which is probing the suicide of 25-year-old Dalit lawyer Dharani S, on Friday arrested V Suresh, Congress corporator from A Narayanapura. He had been absconding since the case was handed over to the CID. 

A senior police officer said that Suresh was arrested in a resort in Salem in Tamil Nadu on Friday evening and was produced before the magistrate late night.

Police had earlier booked seven people including Suresh on the charges of abetment of suicide. During the investigation, CID arrested nine accused in the case.

Our troubles will end only after we are dead, says Dharani's mother   

The high court, which was hearing a petition filed by Advocates’ Association, recently pulled up the police for their laxity in the investigation and orally observed that the life of the young advocate could have been saved if they had taken timely action. 

