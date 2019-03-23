Driver records video before ending life at girlfriend’s house in Bengaluru

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 38-year-old auto driver committed suicide before making a video recording at his girl friend's house in Yeshwanthpur in the wee hours of Friday. The police said that the three minute video which is being considered as a suicide note does not put blame on anyone for the act.

The deceased has been identified as Venkatesh M, a resident of Subedharapalya, who was living with his mother and elder brother. The police said that the incident took place around 4.30am. They said, "Venkatesh had gone to his girlfriend Yeshoda's house, late at night. He asked her to bring milk to make tea and when she went out he locked himself inside a room.

When she returned, she heard him recording the video saying he was upset over his financial and personal problems, and to auction his auto and pay Yeshoda, a domestic help, Rs 40,000. She then alerted her neighbours who broke open the door and found him hanging from the ceiling.

Venkatesh was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was declared brought dead." The police said, "Venkatesh's mother has given a statement and the body has been handed over to the family.

"If you are having thoughts of suicide or are in emotional distress, you can get in touch with the SAHAI helpline at 080-25497777.