Election fever hots up in Bangalore Central as Mohan, Prakash Raj file papers

Published: 23rd March 2019 05:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 05:51 AM   |  A+A-

prakash_raj

Prakash Raj at an event in Bengaluru. (Photo | Nagaraja Gadekal, EPS)

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Seizing the “auspicious” Friday, prominent candidates from various parties filed their nominations to contest the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. While Bharatiya Janata Party’s sitting Member of Parliament P C Mohan filed his nomination from Bangalore Central, a day after the party announced its official candidate list,  actor-turned-politician Prakash Raj too filed his papers from the same constituency.

 
Prakash Raj visited Ulsoor’s Ganesha temple, Dargah Hazrat Tawakkal Mastan Shah and St Francis Church, before beginning his rally to file nomination papers. Prakash Raj is contesting as an independent candidate with the backing of Arvind Kejriwal’s Aam Aadmi Party. Tense moments were witnessed in Prakash Raj’s rally after a few from the crowd began chanting slogans of ‘Modi- Modi’. 

While the Congress is yet to announce a candidate for the seat, BJP’s sitting MP Mohan also filed nominations from Bangalore Central. Mohan was accompanied by party colleagues Rajeev Chandrashekhar, R Ashok, Suresh Kumar and Arvind Limbavali as he filed nominations after a rally. Two back-to-back rallies in the central constituency affected traffic that moved at a snail’s pace on Friday afternoon. 

In all, 35 candidates from various parties and as independents filed nomination papers on Friday. 
In all, a total of 72 candidates from different politcal parties and independents have filed nomination papers from across the state from March 18 till March 22 for the two-phase Lok Sabha elections. 

