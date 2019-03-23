Home Cities Bengaluru

Man arrested for harassing college friend in Bengaluru

 A 22-year-old final year engineering student has been sexually harassed by her male friend for the last eight months.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  A 22-year-old final year engineering student has been sexually harassed by her male friend for the last eight months. The girl alleged that the youth had been calling and sending messages to her at odd times, and would even follow her to her college and house to harass her. He recently pledged his love for her. On turning down his proposal, he followed her in Attur Layout and threatened to kill her, in an accident, if she would not reciprocate his love in the next 48 hours. 

The girl, a resident of Yalahanka New Town has filed a complaint with Yalahanka New Town police against the male friend, Aravind 24, a resident of Attur Layout. An investigating officer said that Aravind has been arrested and has been remanded to judicial custody. 

