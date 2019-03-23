‘NOTA will be my choice this time’  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: For this 26-year-old chowkidar (security guard) from Kolkata, it was a case of love at first sight after he fell for Bengaluru’s charm when he first came to the city some six years ago.MD Asif, a MCom graduate, currently works as a security guard at the Japanese Consulate here. Asif stayed in the City of Joy with his parents, sister and brother while his father worked as a agriculture labour.​

“When I left home, I just thought ‘let me have fun by doing a sightseeing of Bengaluru and return.’ But I came here and it was love at first sight. The weather is super cool. People are also friendly. That is when I decided to study here,’’ he said. Ask about his intentions of voting in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Asif says, “I will not miss voting. It is a privilege to vote in Bengaluru. I do not trust any political party or leaders. I prefer to go for the None Of The Above (NOTA) option.”

Asif says he has all the required documents with Bengaluru address, including Aadhaar card and Voter ID. Asif, however, expressed displeasure over cutting of trees to make way for flyovers, road widening and other infrastructure projects and says this will ruin the Garden City’s salubrious climate in the long run.

Asif had done schooling till Class 12 in Kolkata, and enrolled for B.Com at a college in Frazer Town.

“I had enrolled for English medium and that is how I completed my degree.” Later, with the help of his friend and a private security agency, Asif got a job as a security supervisor at the Japanese Consulate where he works from 8 am to 8 pm each day except on Sundays. Meanwhile, he completed M.Com from an open university. Asif has now enrolled for skill development course at Malleswaram and is now planning to find a job in a corporate company.