Home Cities Bengaluru

‘NOTA will be my choice this time’  

Asif says he has all the required documents with Bengaluru address, including Aadhaar card and Voter ID.

Published: 23rd March 2019 05:49 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 05:49 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  For this 26-year-old chowkidar (security guard) from Kolkata, it was a case of love at first sight after he fell for Bengaluru’s charm when he first came to the city some six years ago.MD Asif, a MCom graduate, currently works as a security guard at the Japanese Consulate here. Asif stayed in the City of Joy with his parents, sister and brother while his father worked as a agriculture labour.​

“When I left home, I just thought ‘let me have fun by doing a sightseeing of Bengaluru and return.’ But I came here and it was love at first sight. The weather is super cool. People are also friendly. That is when I decided to study here,’’ he said. Ask about his intentions of voting in the ensuing Lok Sabha polls, Asif says, “I will not miss voting. It is a privilege to vote in Bengaluru. I do not trust any political party or leaders. I prefer to go for the None Of The Above (NOTA) option.”

Asif says he has all the required documents with Bengaluru address, including Aadhaar card and Voter ID. Asif, however, expressed displeasure over cutting of trees to make way for flyovers, road widening and other infrastructure projects and says this will ruin the Garden City’s salubrious climate in the long run.
Asif had done schooling till Class 12 in Kolkata, and enrolled for B.Com at a college in Frazer Town.

“I had enrolled for English medium and that is how I completed my degree.” Later, with the help of his friend and a private security agency, Asif got a job as a security supervisor at the Japanese Consulate where he works from 8 am to 8 pm each day except on Sundays. Meanwhile, he completed M.Com from an open university. Asif has now enrolled for skill development course at Malleswaram and is now planning to find a job in a corporate company.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp