Pet dog attacks girl in Bengaluru, FIR filed against owner 

A man approached the police to complain against his neighbour, alleging that the neighbour's dog attacked his six-year-old daughter.

BENGALURU: A man approached the police to complain against his neighbour, alleging that the neighbour's dog attacked his six-year-old daughter. He said the dog bit the girl when she was playing outside their house in Ganganagar, leaving her seriously injured. The dog is said to have bitten other people in the area in the past as well. The injured girl has been identified as Ayra Fathima, a resident of Ganganagar in RT Nagar.

Fathima is studying UKG in a private school. According to the complaint filed by her father Mohammed Saleem (40), an architect, his neighbour Jagadish's German Shepherd bit his daughter on March 15, around 3.45 pm, when she was playing with her friends. 

"Fathima has a deep injury on her left leg. She was immediately taken to MS Ramaiah Hospital where she underwent a surgery. She has been discharged but is yet to recover from the wound. She is not able to walk, and we have to carry her," Saleem said.

He alleged that his neighbour had not taken permission to keep a dog, and even let it roam about on the streets without any precautionary measures. Saleem said he had not filed a complaint against Jagadish initially as they have been neighbours since 2012 and the latter is said to be a good-natured man, who even visited the hospital to check on Fathima's condition on the day the dog attacked her.

But, Saleem noticed that Jagadish and his family members continued to be negligent about keeping the dog in check. "We decided to file a complaint to bring about some seriousness and to ensure some action was taken," Saleem said. An investigating officer said that Jagadish left the dog at a pet care centre only after the FIR was filed. "We have taken up the case against Jagadish, under IPC section 289 and are investigating," he added.

