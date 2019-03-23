Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Toddler swallows hairpin, doctors save her in time  

The doctor said the girl was lucky as they would have had to conduct a surgery if her internals were ruptured by the metallic pin.

Published: 23rd March 2019 06:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 23rd March 2019 06:35 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The parents of an 18-month-old girl rushed to the Rainbow Children’s Hospital emergency ward on Wednesday morning, when she accidentally swallowed a large metallic hairpin with sharp ends. After a challenging 45-minute endoscopy, doctors were able to save the child without intestine or stomach perforation (rupture of the internal organs). Paediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Arun Garg did an X-Ray and found that the hairpin was lodged in her stomach in a horizontal position.

“ The 6-7 cm long pin was big for such a young child. Fortunately, she was brought to us within half an hour of swallowing the pin, as she was at imminent risk of rupturing her stomach,” Garg said. “I decided to perform upper endoscopy despite the high risk of perforation. It was difficult as the pin kept falling from the grasp of the forceps. It had to be taken out through the esophagus, which connects the mouth to the stomach, without rupturing the tube,” he explained.

The doctor said the girl was lucky as they would have had to conduct a surgery if her internals were ruptured by the metallic pin. If she had been brought to the hospital any later, they would have been forced to cut open her stomach and remove it surgically, which would left a big scar on the child.

“The doctor had to align the pin accordingly, be it vertically or horizontally, while trying to remove the pin through the esophagus tube. It was a miracle that the child was saved. Any rupture would have resulted in a major blood loss, which is usually faster in younger children. The internal bleeding could have even led to death if she was not brought to the hospital immediately,” said Neeraj Lal, vice president and cluster head of Bengaluru and Karnataka region, Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

“A plastic hair pin would have been less dangerous but a metallic one has sharper edges, making it riskier for children. Parents and caretakers need to make sure children do not have access to objects which they can swallow easily. Should they swallow any foreign object of this sort, they need to be rushed to the hospital without wasting any time,” Lal added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Bengaluru toddler toddler swallowed hairpin

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Thousands attend funeral of 12-year-old Kashmiri boy killed by militants
Chennai Photo Biennale: A 206-year-old library provides a vintage setting
Gallery
Delhi AAP convener Gopal Rai on Saturday announced the names of the party's candidates to all constituencies but West Delhi.  (Photo | PTI)
Lok Sabha polls 2019: Delhi AAP announces candidates to all seats but one
Superstar Lionel Messi’s return to the Argentina side ended in a shock 3-1 friendly defeat to lowly Venezuela in Madrid on Friday. (Photo | AP)
Argentina vs Venezuela: Captain Lionel Messi's comeback game turns nightmare for Latin American giants
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp