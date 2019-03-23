Bengaluru: Toddler swallows hairpin, doctors save her in time  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The parents of an 18-month-old girl rushed to the Rainbow Children’s Hospital emergency ward on Wednesday morning, when she accidentally swallowed a large metallic hairpin with sharp ends. After a challenging 45-minute endoscopy, doctors were able to save the child without intestine or stomach perforation (rupture of the internal organs). Paediatric gastroenterologist Dr. Arun Garg did an X-Ray and found that the hairpin was lodged in her stomach in a horizontal position.

“ The 6-7 cm long pin was big for such a young child. Fortunately, she was brought to us within half an hour of swallowing the pin, as she was at imminent risk of rupturing her stomach,” Garg said. “I decided to perform upper endoscopy despite the high risk of perforation. It was difficult as the pin kept falling from the grasp of the forceps. It had to be taken out through the esophagus, which connects the mouth to the stomach, without rupturing the tube,” he explained.

The doctor said the girl was lucky as they would have had to conduct a surgery if her internals were ruptured by the metallic pin. If she had been brought to the hospital any later, they would have been forced to cut open her stomach and remove it surgically, which would left a big scar on the child.

“The doctor had to align the pin accordingly, be it vertically or horizontally, while trying to remove the pin through the esophagus tube. It was a miracle that the child was saved. Any rupture would have resulted in a major blood loss, which is usually faster in younger children. The internal bleeding could have even led to death if she was not brought to the hospital immediately,” said Neeraj Lal, vice president and cluster head of Bengaluru and Karnataka region, Rainbow Children’s Hospital.

“A plastic hair pin would have been less dangerous but a metallic one has sharper edges, making it riskier for children. Parents and caretakers need to make sure children do not have access to objects which they can swallow easily. Should they swallow any foreign object of this sort, they need to be rushed to the hospital without wasting any time,” Lal added.