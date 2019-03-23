Using fashion to Ramp up awareness on social issues at the Bengaluru Fashion Week

By Express News Service

BENGALURU : Over the years, Bangalore Fashion Week has become one of the top fashion events in the country. At the recently-held 20th edition of the event, a special themed show caught the attention of the participants. It featured designs that highlighted social issues, be it the courage shown by the LGBTQ community or how the city has been affected by chemical waste.

A number of students from Lisaa School of Design, Koramangala, won accolades at the event. Each day, they showcased a range of outfits, with a total of 112 garments exhibited at the event, a bi-annual fashion show started in the city in 2009.

Speaking about his designs, N Dharshan Chandra, a student, said, “My collection was inspired by the uprising of the LGBTQ community. The collection is playful, bold and confident: a perfect mix of street style, queer and seductive fashion.”

Amrutha Varshini, another student, said, “My designs on chemical hazards put an emphasis on sustainability and preserving our environment from harmful chemicals. The designs capture smokey structures, straight cut looks, exaggerated sleeves, colour blocking and stripes.”On the other hand, Tanvi Verma’s collection focused on hand-done patchwork. “The inspiration behind my collection is traditional. It tries to move patchwork in a new direction through emotions and thoughts.”