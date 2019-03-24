Home Cities Bengaluru

Drama on Roerichs for theatre buffs in Bengaluru  

It is a presentation by the ministry of culture, Government of India, in association with Sanchari Theatre.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  The city is set to welcome the theatrical presentation ‘Roerich Devika — Banna Mechchidavaru’. Both Svetoslav Roerich and wife Devika were in love with colours and remained organically connected to them throughout their lives. 

It is a presentation by the ministry of culture, Government of India, in association with Sanchari Theatre. Written by Dr Nataraja Thalaghattapura and directed by N Mangala, the play will be presented at 7pm Monday, at Prabhat K H Kalasoudha, Hanumanthanagar, in Bengaluru. The chief guests are litterateur K Marulasiddappa and visual artist M S Umesh.

Roerich, an artist from Russia, made India his home. His spouse, Devika Rani, was the first lady who chose to act on the silver screen. Having travelled the world, Roerich and Devika finally settled down at Tataguni Estate on Kanakapura Road, close to the city.

