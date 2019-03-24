Home Cities Bengaluru

Indian Institute of Science ‘opens’ its doors to science enthusiasts

The exhibition by the departments were advanced and even attracted researchers and students from outside.  

Published: 24th March 2019 06:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 24th March 2019 06:41 AM   |  A+A-

Children look at a science exhibit at IISc on Saturday. Science enthusiasts got to see demostrations in each department of the campus |Nagaraja Gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Indian Institute of Science (IISc) held its Open Day on Saturday to commemorate Jamsetji Tata’s birth anniversary, which also happens to be the institute’s ‘Founder Day’. Various experiments were put on exhibition by students and researchers of the institute. Each of the 40 departments put up their own exhibits. This apart, there was a separate kids zone to simplify scientific phenomena, like laser scattering and DNA structures, through experiments.

“I spent an hour looking at each experiment on display because I love science. There was one that explained how to find the purity of water and the presence of bacteria in it. Another showed how touch screen sensors work. We don’t get to see such experiments in school,” said Divyansh, a Class 10 student who was present at the kids zone.

The exhibition by the departments were advanced and even attracted researchers and students from outside.  At the Divecha Centre for Climate Change, Abhishek B, a project assistant displayed the use of drones to spray pesticides.“We took six months to develop this model and tested it in Arecanut farms in Karnataka. It helps reduce the effort of farmers and labourers who have to climb each tree that are around 60-ft high to spray the pesticides. It can spray 500 gm of pesticide in one go,” Abhishek said.

At the Centre for Infectious Diseases Research, bodies of preserved dead rats and guinea pigs, which were used for testing were on display. Explaining to The New Indian Express about their research, Dr. S Rajamani, said,” We are trying to exhibit the impact of Tuberculosis and raise awareness on the disease. The bacteria is becoming increasingly drug-resistant. We infected the guinea pigs with the TB bacteria in a controlled environment and this can be seen by the spread of white dots on their lungs and liver. The non-infected animal does not exhibit these spots, which indicates that it has not contracted TB.”

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Indian Institute of Science

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Delhi Capitals' X factor?
Mulana Masood Azhar, Jaish-e-Mohammed chief. | (File | AFP)
LISTEN | Is China using Masood Azhar as a bargaining chip to get India to do its bidding?
Gallery
Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt on Saturday bagged the top honours at the 64th Filmfare Awards for their roles in 'Sanju' and 'Raazi', respectively, while Ayushmann Khurrana-starrer 'Andhadhun' won as many as five accolades. Check out the rest of the winners
Filmfare Awards 2019 in pictures: Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Ranveer Singh bag top honours
A team of Tamil Nadu athletes returned home with three gold, 17 silver, and six bronze medals at the Special Olympics World Summer Games, which was held in Abu Dhabi, UAE from March 14 to 21, 2019. (Photo | Sunish P Surendran, EPS)
Special Olympics: India's medal winners return home amidst glitzy and glory
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp