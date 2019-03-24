Home Cities Bengaluru

Karnataka to get two more Kendriya Vidyalayas including one in Bengaluru

As per the information provided from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan Regional Office in Bengaluru, the Bengaluru KVS will come up in Yashwanthpur.

Published: 24th March 2019

Kendriya Vidyalaya

For representational purposes (File | PTI)

By Rashmi Belur
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   Bengaluru is all set to get another Kendriya Vidyalaya School (KVS), which is expected to be operational from the 2019-20 academic year. Considering the high demand for admission at KV schools, the Union Ministry for Human Resource Development ( MHRD) announced 55 new KVS across the nation, two of which will be in Karnataka.

As per the information provided from the Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan Regional Office in Bengaluru, the Bengaluru KVS will come up in Yashwanthpur. It will be sponsored by Indian Railways. The second one will come up at Chikkodi in Belagavi, and will be sponsored by the state government. Both schools are expected to start admission for 2019-20 academic year. 

Speaking about it, DT Sudarshan Rao, Deputy Commissioner, KV Sanghatan Bengaluru region, said, “If the sponsoring agencies handed over the land in the name of KV and arrange temporary accommodation, we are ready to start the admissions for the academic year 2019-20.”Sudarshan Rao also said: “Whenever we start a new KVS, we take up admission up to class 5. And for these KV schools also, the admission will be up to class 5,” he added.

Speaking about the increasing demand for KVS in the state, the principal of one of the KVS in Bengaluru said: “As we are not allowed to expand existing schools by constructing new classrooms, setting up of new independent KVS is important to meet the the demand.”It can be recalled that to meet the growing demand, KVS Malleshwaram had decided to start second shift classes. Despite opposition from parents, school authorities have been conducting classes in two shifts from the current academic year.There are a total of  50 KV schools in the state, of which 13 are in Bengaluru.

Kendriya Vidyalaya

