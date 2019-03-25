Attention please, gangs on prowl to steal valuables

Preeja Prasad By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: As citizens get more aware of gangs robbing people by using attention diversion tactics, the miscreants are trying to remain one up by changing their modus operandi. According to the police, there are over 60 groups that strike in the city, with Ramjinagar gang from Tiruchy, and Oji Kuppam gang from Andhra Pradesh, topping the list.

These gangs set foot in the city periodically for brief spells, and during their stay here, the number of cases increase up to 10 per week as compared to 1-3 on an average, the police say.The members travel by train, and mainly operate on the city outskirts, targeting senior citizens and middle-class people.

Gowri Nagaraj (45), a resident of Yelahanka New Town, lost two iPhones, four gold rings, three Lakshmi pendants, `30,000 in cash, ID proofs and bank locker keys on March 16 evening, when a man told her that she had dropped some money on the ground near her vehicle. Gowri got off her vehicle only to find out later that her bag was missing.

“If they operate in commercial areas, their modus operandi is different, such as puncturing tyres,” K Annamalai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. “It is interesting to see how these attention diversion gangs operate. It is different every time,” he added.

Last week, Syed Abubakar (40), of Chandra Layout, was arrested for diverting the attention of 40 women and taking away their gold chains worth `50 lakh. The man, disguised as a police officer brandishing a walkie-talkie, stole gold chains from unsuspecting women by employing a new mode of attention diversion in the city.

B K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (West), said they have found 57 cases against him in the last two years. “On average he would strike twice a month,” he said. “He would tell the women that a chain-snatching gang was on the prowl in the area, and ask them to remove their chains and cover them in a napkin. When they opened the napkins at home, the women either found them empty, or containing stones or fake jewellery,” he explained.

Most of these cases are registered under IPC 420 (cheating) while some cases are filed as robbery. “This is because at the last minute, when the gang is not able to lure the victim, they forcefully take away their belongings and run away,” said a senior police official.

According to Girish S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), some common strategies followed by the gangs are puncturing the targeted victim’s vehicle tyre, street tactics such as throwing currency notes on roads, spraying itching powder on their targets, and posing as a police officer or a customer at a shop to steal goods.

Last year, seven miscreants allegedly diverted the attention of employees at the Vijaya Bank branch on 10th Cross, Sampige Road in Malleswaram, and decamped with `10 lakh from the cashier’s enclosure during peak business hours.

City police said it is difficult to curb the root of the problem. “Even if we catch one person, another person will pop up in no time,” a source said. Recovery in several of these is only 10-20 per cent, a senior police officer told City Express.