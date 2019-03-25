Home Cities Bengaluru

Attention please, gangs on prowl to steal valuables

As citizens get more aware of gangs robbing people by using attention diversion tactics, the miscreants are trying to remain one up by changing their modus operandi.

Published: 25th March 2019 08:29 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 08:29 AM   |  A+A-

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: As citizens get more aware of gangs robbing people by using attention diversion tactics, the miscreants are trying to remain one up by changing their modus operandi. According to the police, there are over 60 groups that strike in the city, with Ramjinagar gang from Tiruchy, and Oji Kuppam gang from Andhra Pradesh, topping the list.

These gangs set foot in the city periodically for brief spells, and during their stay here, the number of cases increase up to 10 per week as compared to 1-3 on an average, the police say.The members travel by train, and mainly operate on the city outskirts, targeting senior citizens and middle-class people.

Gowri Nagaraj (45), a resident of Yelahanka New Town, lost two iPhones, four gold rings, three Lakshmi pendants, `30,000 in cash, ID proofs and bank locker keys on March 16 evening, when a man told her that she had dropped some money on the ground near her vehicle. Gowri got off her vehicle only to find out later that her bag was missing.

“If they operate in commercial areas, their modus operandi is different, such as puncturing tyres,” K Annamalai, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South), said. “It is interesting to see how these attention diversion gangs operate. It is different every time,” he added.

Last week, Syed Abubakar (40), of Chandra Layout, was arrested for diverting the attention of 40 women and taking away their gold chains worth `50 lakh. The man, disguised as a police officer brandishing a walkie-talkie, stole gold chains from unsuspecting women by employing a new mode of attention diversion in the city.

B K Singh, Additional Commissioner of Police (West), said they have found 57 cases against him in the last two years. “On average he would strike twice a month,” he said. “He would tell the women that a chain-snatching gang was on the prowl in the area, and ask them to remove their chains and cover them in a napkin. When they opened the napkins at home, the women either found them empty, or containing stones or fake jewellery,” he explained.

Most of these cases are registered under IPC 420 (cheating) while some cases are filed as robbery. “This is because at the last minute, when the gang is not able to lure the victim, they forcefully take away their belongings and run away,” said a senior police official.

According to Girish S, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Crime), some common strategies followed by the gangs are puncturing the targeted victim’s vehicle tyre, street tactics such as throwing currency notes on roads, spraying itching powder on their targets, and posing as a police officer or a customer at a shop to steal goods.

Last year, seven miscreants allegedly diverted the attention of employees at the Vijaya Bank branch on 10th Cross, Sampige Road in Malleswaram, and decamped with `10 lakh from the cashier’s enclosure during peak business hours.

City police said it is difficult to curb the root of the problem. “Even if we catch one person, another person will pop up in no time,” a source said. Recovery in several of these is only 10-20 per cent, a senior police officer told City Express.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp