Bengaluru college student accuses friend of rape attempt

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 24-year-old woman studying in a private college in the city has lodged a sexual harassment complaint against her male friend for attempting to rape her in his house.

The incident occurred a month ago on February 16, when she was sleeping in his house after partying with a group of friends in a pub in Indiranagar. She told the police that she was sleeping in a separate room, when her friend undressed her without her knowledge or consent, and tried having sex with her.

Shreya, (name changed) is a resident of Ejipura. She is studying in a private college in the city and is staying with her friends. In her complaint with Kothanur police, she alleged her friend, Shadath Mohammed, attempted to rape her in his apartment in Hennur-Bagalur Main Road. She said she filed a complaint only on Saturday, because it took time for her to come out of the shock and discussing it with her family members.

Shreya and her friends had been partying in a pub in Indiranagar on February 15. After the party they decided to stay over at Mohammed’s place. She said that around 6 am, when she was sleeping alone in a room, she woke up to the assault. She fought with him and managed to get out of the room. After informing her friends about his perverted act, she went back to her house.

An investigating officer said that Shreya knew Mohammed through one of her female friend’s male friend. They would regularly hang out and had also been at his place before this incident. “Mohammed is at large and we have taken up a case of sexual harassment against him. We are making efforts to catch him, only then will we know his side of the story. We are also going to call her other friends who have been to his house and take statements from them,” a police officer said.

The officer that women have to be careful while going staying over at nights, especially after drinking.