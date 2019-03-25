Home Cities Bengaluru

Ex-lover posts model’s photos online, arrested

It may land you in trouble in future, as this 27-year-old woman learnt the hard way.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Think twice before you pose for photos or videos while getting intimate. It may land you in trouble in future, as this 27-year-old woman learnt the hard way.

Model Aamira (name changed) had the shock of her life when she started receiving calls and messages from unknown numbers asking for escorts services, besides receiving several men’s nude photos on her mobile.

After the woman approached the police, the investigation revealed it was her ex-boyfriend who had uploaded her semi-nude pics on various websites. Accused Rohit Kumar had also posted her phone numbers suggesting that she was offering escorts service. The 22-year-old ex-boyfriend from Rajajinagar has been arrested.

Rohit allegedly did this to tarnish Aamira’s image following the break-up.

Aamira told police that she separated from Rohit due to some differences. Rohit, however, wanted her back.

On February 27, he visited Aamira’s house and created a ruckus asking her to love him again. He also sent her nude photos and videos to her family along with vulgar messages.

He had earlier blackmailed her saying that he would upload her nude photos on the internet. When she requested him not to do so, he demanded Rs 1 lakh from her. He uploaded her semi-nude photos on the websites offering escort services along with two of her mobile numbers after he did not receive the money.
Aamira started getting obscene messages from March 21.

When she asked the men where they got her number from, they informed that her profile was on a website that offered call girls.Rohit and Aamira separated as they belonged to different religions and she was older to him.

Ex lover Online harrasment

