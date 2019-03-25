Home Cities Bengaluru

Open wells go extinct as water table plunges

Traditional wells, which were once the main source of water for Bengalureans, have dried up in the last few years due to the mushrooming of innumerable borewells in the city.

Published: 25th March 2019 04:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 25th March 2019 09:12 AM   |  A+A-

Experts blame the death of wells to over-exploitation of underground water | shriram b n

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: Traditional wells, which were once the main source of water for Bengalureans, have dried up in the last few years due to the mushrooming of innumerable borewells in the city.Water that was available at just 20 ft below the earth’s surface about four decades ago, can now be reached at a depth of 1,500 ft.

At present, Bengaluru has over 3.6 lakh borewells. Recently, after a joint meeting with members of Karnataka Groundwater Authority, Bangalore Water Supply & Sewerage Board (BWSSB) decided not to permit any new borewells in core city areas. BWSSB has not cleared new borewells since March 1.  

Historian Suresh Moona said traditional and open wells were always part of the city’s culture and people used to worship them. The wells were dug scientifically. “In some places, during the monsoon, the wells would overflow. People used water from these wells just like they use water from ground-level tanks in houses. The lakes were full of water and the wells would get recharged. But now, with lakes diminishing and more borewells being dug unscientifically, water table has fallen,’’ he said.

Septuagenarian Dwarakanath, a resident of Hanumanthnagar since 1953, recalled how it took only a month to dig a well manually in the early 1950s. “We used the same well for many decades. It contained water even during summer. But over a period of time, the well started drying up, and we had to close it a couple of years ago. It has become our parking lot now,’’ he rued. Recently, his neighbour who dug a borewell had to drill till 800 ft to strike water.

Sridhar Murthy, a resident of Chamarajpet, said in the late 1970s, during his wedding ceremony, there was sufficient water in the well to cater to the needs of all the guests who stayed with them. “It dried up completely and we closed it in 2011. Last year, when my son got married, we had to hire private water tankers.”

Experts blame the death of wells to over-exploitation of underground water. Water expert Captain Rajarao said urban Bengaluru is one of the most exploited areas for underground water, with 170 per cent usage, but in return, nothing major has been done to recharge the ground water.

“The rain harvesting pits made by authorities are just mere namesake. No one has understood the concept and neither are they being done scientifically,” he added.

Environmentalist N Yellappa Reddy said if recharge pits were made next to Storm Water Drain stretches, rain water which otherwise goes waste could be used harvested. “Even if 50 per cent of this water is recharged, we can get to see water in open wells like before,” he added.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Rajasthan Royals' X factor?
IPL 2019 Team Analysis: What is Kings XI Punjab's X factor?
Gallery
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
Nico Schulz's 90th minute winner fired Germany to a dramatic 3-2 victory over the Netherlands in their opening Euro 2020 qualifier on Sunday. (Photo | AP)
Holland vs Germany: Loew's new-look side wins Euro 2020 qualifier 2-3
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp