3 held for selling fake Nagamani, sand boas  

The police nabbed him after finding the fake Nagamani, along with an antique copper plate and mug.

Published: 26th March 2019 01:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:21 AM

By Express News Service

BENGALURU:  Mahalakshmi Layout police on Monday arrested three men in two separate cases, and seized a fake Nagamani (snake-stone),  two sand boa snakes and other fake antique items from them. The accused were duping people saying that if they kept these items at home, they would get rich and all their problems would go away within a few days. 

The arrested have been identified as Pyarubayi (57), a resident of Hiriyur town in Chitradurga district, Shivanna and Krishnappa, both of who are from from Tumkur. Pyarubayi, a scrap dealer, was selling people the fake Nagamani for `2 crore, trying to convince them that it was a real one.

The police nabbed him after finding the fake Nagamani, along with an antique copper plate and mug. The police say they are yet to investigate where he got the items from, and even consulted the archaeological department to identify the copper plate and mug to ascertain which era it belonged to. The accused said that it was gifted to him by a swamiji.The other accused, Shivanna and Krishnappa, were trying to sell two sand boas in APMC vegetable market. After getting a tip-off, the police rushed to the spot and nabbed them. 

