After disappointment on foreign shores, Bengaluru teen athlete preps for domestic competitions

BENGALURU: Priya H Mohan was looked upon as a serious contender in the 2019 Asian Youth Athletics Championships 400m, which concluded last week in Hong Kong. The Bengaluru athlete, despite her best effort, managed to win silver in the medley relay, but wasn’t able to bring home an individual medal. However, the former acted as a consolation.

With the event in South East Asia being her first international competition, the nerves got the better of Mohan. In the 400m finals, she was off the blocks in a relatively slow manner, which was unlike her. It cost her some time too, but the city girl looked in fine form till the last bend, but inexperience crept in. After the first 320m, other athletes began to close in and she lagged behind.

While she might have just won the gold had she produced the sprint, she had to be satisfied with a fourth position after completing the race in 56.46s, losing the bronze by .21s only. Mohan’s coach Arjun Ajay felt that the weather played a huge factor in the result, but is looking at the future, positively. “The conditions in Hong Kong did not help us as it was cold and extremely windy too. It was also about inexperience, the way she over pulled (when the breeze was negative) and lost whatever she had in her body in the 40m, which costs her a medal. Even though Priya lost all three positions and finished fourth, I am quite happy with her performance and we are only looking at the positive aspects from her first international meet. Her 55.66s in the heats on foreign soil on such conditions is a big positive,” Arjun told CE.

This event taught both the mentor and mentee an important lesson of being “well-prepared for the future.” For instance, they did not know that it would be cold in Hong Kong during the time. They had trained in Bengaluru, in higher temperatures of around 36-37 degrees, while it was way lower in Hong Kong.

Though Mohan might not have finished on the podium, one cannot turn a blind eye on her performances in the last four to five months or so. Her timings have considerably improved after training under Arjun. Her timing was more than a minute in November last year.

Arjun believes Mohan has all the ammunition to do well as she gathers experience and trains rigorously. After her disappointment in Hong Kong, the 16-year-old will be working on her weak areas during the off-season in order to get in perfect shape for domestic competitions like the junior nationals, among others.