By citizens, for citizens: Petition urges people to save water

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: While most online petitions started by citizen groups are addressed to elected representatives, Bangalore Apartments’ Federation has started a petition on change.org website addressed to citizens itself. It calls out to every citizen of the city to save 10 litres of water every day in the wake of the existing water crisis.

“This is for each of us to take the pledge to do our bit to bring about change. Quite a few areas in Bengaluru have already run out of water,” reads the petition that had 648 signatures by Monday.

Some of the proposed methods are taking a bath with half a bucket of water, and installing tap aerators and smart water metres in each house.

General Secretary of BAF Srikanth Narasimhan said, “The measures listed are some effective ways to reduce, reuse and recharge water. It could solve 70 to 80 per cent of our problems.”

“Almost every house has an RO system which filters drinking water. For each litre of water filtered, a huge amount goes waste. This goes down the the drain through an outlet pipe,” Narasimhan said, adding, “One can connect the outlet pipe to a bucket. This can be used for washing clothes, vessels or a car.”

Their campaign will go on for one month and include tips to recharge groundwater such as installing rain water harvesting systems to catch rain water, rechecking existing RWH system to make sure they are working and digging wells to recharge ground water.