Cabbie threatens couple after tiff over drop point

The couple had booked a cab and asked the driver to drop them inside their apartment complex as Siddhartha’s wife was not keeping well.

Published: 26th March 2019 01:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A couple filed a complaint against an Uber cab driver who allegedly threatened them with a knife and abused them, after they asked him to drop them inside their apartment complex as the woman was unwell. Siddhartha Banik, a resident of Whitefield, posted on his Facebook account that 
the incident took place on March 22 in Marathahalli. 

The couple had booked a cab and asked the driver to drop them inside their apartment complex as Siddhartha’s wife was not keeping well. The driver refused and insisted on the couple getting down on the road. “When we asked him again, he threatened us and tried to take us to a secluded place. Sensing trouble, we came out of the car. When I asked him what he would do, he came out of the cab and took a dagger from the boot of the car and started abusing and threatening bot of us. Both of us went inside the gate as we sensed further trouble. He left the scene when the security guards came to our help.”

He further alleged that customer service of Uber was ‘pathetic’. “Even on a sensitive issue like this, I got a response at least 2 hours later after complaining. I went to the police station to lodge a complaint against the driver, but the police wanted his phone number. Since there is no Uber helpdesk phone number I could reach out to, I wrote several e-mails.” HAL police are gathering details and an arrest will be made soon, a police officer said.

Meanwhile, an Uber spokesperson issued a statement saying, “We sincerely regret this rider’s poor experience on our platform and we have immediately removed the driver-partner’s access to the Uber app. We have reached out to law enforcement authorities and have offered to assist them with any information they might require.”

