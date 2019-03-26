Candidates give these cemetery residents a miss in Bengaluru

Ashwini M Sripad By

BENGALURU: This cluster of houses has more than 60 voters. Yet candidates contesting elections or their supporters are reluctant to go there seeking votes. For, the houses are located in an unenviable place — a cemetery. Spread over 87 acres, Kalpalli cemetery at Kathalipalya in Sarvagnanagar is said to be largest Hindu graveyard in the state. There are about 15 houses on the premises where grave diggers, cleaners and other workers stay with their families.

There are about 100 people including 30 minors. Some of adults are yet to get their voter identity cards. Sowri Raj and his wife Leema who have been staying there for decades did not have voter IDs till 20 years back. “We did apply, but the Palike authorities would not issue voter cards to this residential address. We had to give our relatives’ address outside the graveyard and that’s how we got it.

We go to the Government Higher Primary School at Byapanahalli to cast our votes,” Sowri said. Many of his neighbours have similar stories to tell. But the situation has changed since Sowri Raj’s daughter Sathya who works as a teacher at a pre-school at New Thippasandra approached the BBMP for her enrolment into the voter list. “We had Aadhaar cards. I insisted them on issuing voter card to the address where we reside,’’ she said. It’s been three years since she got her voter ID card.

“As we stay inside the cemetery, postmen deliver Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards or other documents outside the gate. “If a worker is seen near the gate, they call him and hand over the documents,’’ she said. However, not everyone here has been as lucky. Premila, a resident of the quarters, who works as a maid said, “I have applied for voter ID. But even today, it has not come.

The staff there say they cannot issue cards to this address. I am hoping and waiting,’’ she said. As officials and netas are reluctant to enter the premises, most of the problems there are not known to the outside world. The are only single BHK houses (having one bedroom, a hall and a kitchen) with no bathroom or toilet till recently. “We literally used the open place and women go would behind the bushes. But now they are constructing toilets,’’ a grave digger said. There is one water tap at the entrance of the cemetery which is used to wash dead bodies and other rituals. The residents managed to get a separate bore-well after their frequent visits to the local BBMP office