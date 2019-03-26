Home Cities Bengaluru

Candidates give these cemetery residents a miss in Bengaluru

Many residents who live near the Kalpalli cemetery at Kathalipalya haven't recieved their voter IDs.

Published: 26th March 2019 07:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 07:01 AM   |  A+A-

Despite having Aadhar cards, many residents living near the cemetry said that they haven't recieved their voter ID cards

Despite having Aadhar cards, many residents living near the cemetry said that they haven't recieved their voter ID cards. (File photo | PTI)

By Ashwini M Sripad
Express News Service

BENGALURU:   This cluster of houses has more than 60 voters. Yet candidates contesting elections or their supporters are reluctant to go there seeking votes. For, the houses are located in an unenviable place — a cemetery. Spread over 87 acres, Kalpalli cemetery at Kathalipalya in Sarvagnanagar is said to be largest Hindu graveyard in the state. There are about 15 houses on the premises where grave diggers, cleaners and other workers stay with their families.

There are about 100 people including 30 minors. Some of adults are yet to get their voter identity cards. Sowri Raj and his wife Leema who have been staying there for decades did not have voter IDs till 20 years back. “We did apply, but the Palike authorities would not issue voter cards to this residential address. We had to give our relatives’ address outside the graveyard and that’s how we got it.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

We go to the Government Higher Primary School at Byapanahalli to cast our votes,” Sowri said. Many of his neighbours have similar stories to tell. But the situation has changed since Sowri Raj’s daughter Sathya who works as a teacher at a pre-school at New Thippasandra approached the BBMP for her enrolment into the voter list. “We had Aadhaar cards. I insisted them on issuing voter card to the address where we reside,’’ she said. It’s been three years since she got her voter ID card.

“As we stay inside the cemetery, postmen deliver Aadhaar cards, voter ID cards or other documents outside the gate. “If a worker is seen near the gate, they call him and hand over the documents,’’ she said. However, not everyone here has been as lucky. Premila, a resident of the quarters, who works as a maid said, “I have applied for voter ID. But even today, it has not come.

The staff there say they cannot issue cards to this address. I am hoping and waiting,’’ she said. As officials and netas are reluctant to enter the premises, most of the problems there are not known to the outside world. The are only single BHK houses (having one bedroom, a hall and a kitchen) with no bathroom or toilet till recently. “We literally used the open place and women go would behind the bushes. But now they are constructing toilets,’’ a grave digger said. There is one water tap at the entrance of the cemetery which is used to wash dead bodies and other rituals. The residents managed to get a separate bore-well after their frequent visits to the local BBMP office

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Kalpalli cemetery Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019 India elections Kalpalli cemetry residents

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp