Drunk foreign nationals create  ruckus, held

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Two foreign nationals have been arrested for manhandling cops when they tried to stop them from creating ruckus on Residency Road. Amar Ali Salam (19) and Hussain Salah Mohammed (19), both residents of Kammanahalli, along with two other foreign nationals had consumed alcohol and gathered near a mobile store showroom on Sunday afternoon. They got into a brawl and started abusing each other. The fight later spilled onto Residency Road, resulting in traffic getting affected.

The locals complained to the police, and sub-inspector Dhananjaya and constable Mallikarjun rushed to the spot around 1.30 pm. When the sub-inspector went to pacify the accused, the duo caught Dhananjaya by the collar and manhandled him. They tried to flee, but the locals chased the accused duo and caught them.

According to an investigating officer, Salam told policemen: “I am a Saudi guy, your bloody Indian law cannot do anything with me. I will teach a lesson to you Indian police.”Salam is studying at Dayananda Sagar College while Mohammed is studying in Karnataka College. The duo have been sent to jail.