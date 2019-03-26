Father demands probe into child’s death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police constable from Cubbon Park police station alleged that after his three-year-old daughter died in a fire that had broken out near the police quarters in Shivajinagar, no police officials came to investigate the case and find out who had set the fire.

Head constable Lokeshappa (42) shared his complaint with the media through social media on Monday, alleging that on March 5 his daughter Harshali Chukki, who was playing outside their house had gone to pick up a ball. Meanwhile, some one had set fire to a tree branch and another child who came to take the ball, pushed Chukki. She fell into the fire, and suffered severe burns on her chest. Although, she was rushed to Victoria Hospital’s burns ward, she succumbed to her injuries on March 15.

Harshali Chukki

He said that after her death, a memo was issued to Shivajinagar police, but till then then no policeman had came to the spot to investigate who set the fire. Lokeshappa also stated that no senior police official from the department had visited his family at the hospital to discuss the incident. He blamed the incident on the negligence of the person in-charge of maintenance at the police quarters, and alleged that no action had been taken against them, too.

The bereaved constable said he was extremely depressed by his daughter’s death and demanded strict action against against those responsible.A police officer from Cubbon Park police station said that Lokeshappa has been on leave for a few days, and that the Shivajinagar police were looking into the case.