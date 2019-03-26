Fuelling her passion since childhood

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Veteran Indian driver Farah Vakil has one hope: That her niece and nephew, in their 20s, take her love and passion for cars forward. Farah was the first female driver to win N-IND class in India’s Rally d’Endurance and was in the city recently to talk about the role women play in the historic vehicle movement in the country.

According to the 55-year-old, one needs to have a ‘streak of madness’ to be in this field, a quality that runs in her family. She has participated in several vintage car rallies with her family, the latest being the Bengaluru Mysore Rally in October, 2018. “My father, 83, drove all the way to Mysuru with me, my mother and a friend in a Jaguar 1935,” she says. Her father Zaheer Vakil is a restorer and collector of cars. The love for automobiles also runs in the family, with her father imbibing his love for automobiles from her grandmother. Farah’s grandmother and her sister were the first women to be seen riding motorcycles in Ahmedabad and had even volunteered during the World War II with the Red Cross as the ambulance drivers.

Farah went on to learn driving at the age of nine but was never allowed to drive outside her compound. “On my 10th birthday, I participated in a fancy dress competition as a stunt rider Evel Knievel with a 1973 Rajdoot ‘Bobby’ 175cc,” she recalls.

Beginning days

She started rallying at the age of 23 with a Maruti 800. She has participated in several competitions as well as overland expeditions such as Riding the Himalayas in 2003 and the Asian Rally in 2004. The one thing Farah learned about the sport was that if you were at the start line, you had to be prepared for injuries and the sport was definitely not for the light-hearted. But she’s been lucky since she only suffered from a neck injury when she crashed into a barricade on a race track in Chennai.

She recalls one of the worst accidents she’s witnessed. “During the Himalayan Rally in 1991, a car that was a little ahead of me had slipped down 800 feet and went downhill. None of us realised as it was a night rally. A shepherd spotted the headlights of the car going down and alerted the organisers. Both the driver and navigator suffered severe injuries. The driver still walks with crutches,” she says. At one of the night rallies in Kodagu in the early 90s, she and her navigator had to also jump out of windows of their Maruti 800 when it started sinking in a shallow river on their trail.

Despite the accidents, the thrill for speed and adventure never dies. After being India’s leading female driver between 1988 and 1995, she retired for 20 years, before making a comeback in 2015. She decided to race again when she was diagnosed with arthritis in her left leg. “Someone told me that nothing has let me down so far and I shouldn’t give up. So I decided to race again. I got full sponsorship and drove a Volkswagen Polo in the Rally of Coimbatore in 2014, navigated by Ashika Menezes, a 28-year-old software engineer from Bengaluru,” she says. The rally was 10 days before her 50th birthday, and she was the oldest participant at the event.

But she isn’t planning to get back to rallying again. “I had suffered heat exhaustion, almost passed out and also been severely dehydrated, during the rallies. But I still manage to complete the rally somehow,” she says.