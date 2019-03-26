Girls at BBMP schools to soon get sanitary napkin machines, incinerators

Aarthi M By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city’s civic agency is planning to collaborate with a sanitary napkin manufacturing company to install vending machines and incinerator sets at schools run by the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP). As many as 67 locations have been chosen and a survey is being conducted by the company, Zest Vendcon, to draw up a list of the number of girls in each school.

The initiative, under which one machine will be installed for 200-250 girls in each school, aims to educate the girl students about the importance of using disposable napkins, while making it affordable for them. The work will be completed in the next three weeks. Girls can use the sanitary napkins and dispose them using the incinerator. “We are working with an NGO that will train the staff and teach them how to use the machines. Also, girls will participate in an awareness programme. The working of the machine and the benefits of sanitary pads, keeping oin mind the health factors, will be explained,” said Mohandas Nair, Managing Director, Zest Vendcon.

Each machine kit costs about `48,000. A pack of 1,500 napkins will be distributed to each location. The machine comes with a GSM Module which will automatically send an indication to the authorities if it runs out of napkins. “Each machine can hold up to 15 napkins at a time. According to the Solid Waste Management Act, flu gases have to pass through 950°C to avoid health hazards. In order to accomplish the same, the incinerator comes with a dual-chamber facility, wherein the upper chamber gets started first and reaches the required temperature, before the second chamber,”added Nair.

Fifteen napkins will produce about 15 grams of ash, which will be collected and disposed by the team. Mayor Gangambike Mallikarjun said the idea of sanitary pads in schools and public toilets is a better idea than girls using cloth or other methods. “For working women and girls who stay out for long hours, sanitary napkins are better and easier to use. Now, with the incinerator, disposal of the same will not be difficult or harmful. Girls students can change them at regular intervals to avoid infection,” she added.