Infosys Foundation signs MoU to foster research in Orientology

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: I nfosys Foundation has signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Bhandarkar Oriental Research Institute, Pune, for five years to strengthen research activities in Orientology, the study of ancient cultures of the Asian sub-continent. The proposed grant of `9.13 crore will be utilised to train scholars in Orientology and prepare a bibliography of relevant academic texts in the field.

The grant will also help to create a centralised information cell through descriptive cataloguing of manuscripts, collection and publishing of inscriptions and outlining the history of the collected information, enabled by a team of specialists.

The Foundation will establish two chairs at the institute, The Infosys Foundation Chair of Orientology and the Karnataka Chair of Orientology, for eminent scholars of Orientology. Two visiting scholars renowned in any area of Orientology will also be invited for a term of two to six months, as part of this grant, and will be known as Infosys scholars.