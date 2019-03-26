It’s Congress's Krishna Byre Gowda vs Sadananda Gowda in Bengaluru North

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Development Minister Krishna Byre Gowda will be the Congress candidate from Bangalore North. Allies Congress and JD(S) played catch with the seat, before JD(S) handed it to the Congress late Sunday night. By Monday night, the Central Election Committee of the Congress had zeroed in on Byre Gowda as its candidate.

The Congress, which had 20 seats in the original seat-sharing arrangement, suddenly gained one more. Overjoyed, Congress general secretary KC Venugopal, who had battled hard to retain the seat, tweeted, thanking JD(S) supremo Deve Gowda for returning it. It appeared that JD(S) returned the seat because it did not have a winnable MP candidate. Bangalore North has eight assembly segments -- five are with Congress, two with JD(S) and one is with BJP.

It is going to be a straight fight between the BJP and Congress. Sitting MP and Union minister Sadananda Gowda filed his nomination on Monday. In 2009, Congress candidate DB Chandre Gowda had won the seat. Deve Gowda, who filed his nomination from Tumkur on Monday, said he did not want to contest from two seats - Tumkur and Bangalore North - and had decided to give up the seat.

It may be recalled that Deve Gowda had visited Byre Gowda last week, and urged him to contest. Krishna’s father Byre Gowda was part of the Janata Party legislature party, when Deve Gowda was chief minister from 1994-1996.