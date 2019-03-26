Motorists suffer while netas file nominations

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Major candidates like Rizwan Arshad (Congress for Bangalore Central) and DV Sadananda Gowda (BJP for Bangalore North) arriving in processions to file their nomination for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls caused traffic to be thrown out of gear, with commuters being stuck for more than two hours in central and north Bengaluru. The agonising traffic gridlock persisted on JC Road, Hosur Road, Lalbagh Road and Double Road, causing traffic problems on areas surrounding these roads as traffic jams were experienced on the roads linking to these roads too.

Mysore Road was also affected as Mandya district had a huge rally by JD(S) party workers, and commuters going to Mysuru or returning to Bengaluru were stuck in traffic for about three hours in the afternoon.

Traffic police officials said there was slow movement of traffic around JC Nagar, Town Hall Junction, Sanjaynagar and KH Road for a while when the political party leaders came to BBMP office to file nominations. “Several followers came on bikes and cars and thus traffic was affected. However, we managed to divert the traffic in some areas for smooth vehicular movement,” a traffic official said.

Many major roads leading to BBMP head office near Corporation Circle where the nominations were filed, experienced traffic gridlocks. Along with few motorists were travellers who had flights to catch from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), about 40-odd km away. An irked traveller Sri Ragini said, “I left JP Nagar at 11 am for a 3 pm flight and now I am stuck in jam from almost an hour. I don’t know if I will reach the airport in time.”

Meanwhile, an ambulance which was carrying a patient to Narayana Hospitals was struggling to pave through the traffic in Shantinagar Road. Though honking motorists were trying to make way for the ambulance, it was finding it very difficult to wade through. However, the patient did reach the hospital without his condition taking for the worse.