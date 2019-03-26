Home Cities Bengaluru

Motorists suffer while netas file nominations

Many major roads leading to BBMP head office near Corporation Circle where the nominations were filed, experienced traffic gridlocks. 

Published: 26th March 2019 01:58 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th March 2019 09:21 AM   |  A+A-

People were stuck in traffic for hours near J C Road in Bengaluru on Monday | pandarinath B/nagaraja gadekal

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Major candidates like Rizwan Arshad (Congress for Bangalore Central) and DV Sadananda Gowda (BJP for Bangalore North) arriving in processions to file their nomination for the forthcoming Lok Sabha polls caused traffic to be thrown out of gear, with commuters being stuck for more than two hours in central and north Bengaluru. The agonising traffic gridlock persisted on JC Road, Hosur Road, Lalbagh Road and Double Road, causing traffic problems on areas surrounding these roads as traffic jams were experienced on the roads linking to these roads too.

Mysore Road was also affected as Mandya district had a huge rally by JD(S) party workers, and commuters going to Mysuru or returning to Bengaluru were stuck in traffic for about three hours in the afternoon.

Traffic police officials said there was slow movement of traffic around JC Nagar, Town Hall Junction, Sanjaynagar and KH Road for a while when the political party leaders came to BBMP office to file nominations. “Several followers came on bikes and cars and thus traffic was affected. However, we managed to divert the traffic in some areas for smooth vehicular movement,” a traffic official said.

Many major roads leading to BBMP head office near Corporation Circle where the nominations were filed, experienced traffic gridlocks. Along with few motorists were travellers who had flights to catch from Kempegowda International Airport (KIA), about 40-odd km away.  An irked traveller Sri Ragini said, “I left JP Nagar at 11 am for a 3 pm flight and now I am stuck in jam from almost an hour. I don’t know if I will reach the airport in time.”  

Meanwhile, an ambulance which was carrying a patient to Narayana Hospitals was struggling to pave through the traffic in Shantinagar Road. Though honking motorists were trying to make way for the ambulance, it was finding it very difficult to wade through. However, the patient did reach the hospital without his condition taking for the worse.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Before delivering the ball, the KXIP captain Ashwin paused and nonchalantly removed the bails and appealed for a run-out. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL's first Mankading: Right or wrong?
Congress president Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Rahul Gandhi's NYAY scheme: Final assault on poverty or folly?
Gallery
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by run-out controversy
A baby elephant and polar bear, who recently made their first public appearance in zoos at Berlin and Leipzig, are now the centre of attraction. (Photo | AP)
Cuteness overload! Polar bear cub, elephant calf attract visitors at German zoos
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp