Not a squeak from BJP South Bangalore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: BJP’s deafening silence on the announcement of its Bangalore South candidate is difficult to understand. While names for all other seats were cleared, this party bastion was left out. With Tuesday being the last day for candidates to file nominations, there is a palpable tension in party circles. While it is certain that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not contest from Bangalore South, as was the buzz on the grapevine, because it would mean that some preliminary logistical preparations would have to be in place.

Besides, state leaders like BS Yeddyurappa have ruled out that possibility. While there is an air of mystery surrounding the candidate, sources indicated that it could be Tejasvi Surya, advocate and BJP spokesman. ‘The fact that the candidature of Tejaswini Ananth Kumar did not have the high command’s assent, was clear from the fact that her name was not cleared even after so many days, while all the other names were cleared.

This, notwithstanding the fact that hers was the only name cleared by the BJP state core committee. The core committee, comprising B S Yeddyurappa, B L Santosh, Jagadish Shettar, CT Ravi, R Ashoka, C M Udasi, Govind Karjol, Pralhad Joshi and other leaders, had done their bit so the problem was not at the state leadership end. Indicating that the problem lies at the national leadership level, sources point out that there are two groups in Delhi.

One, indicating that BJP is a party with a difference and that they do not promote dynastic politics, like other parties. This group says it is time to groom a new leader . and argues that Tejaswini, who has no qualification other than being a family member, would not be the right candidate, and are suggesting the name of youth leaders like Tejaswi Surya, the BJP youth general secretary.

However, some other leaders are of the opinion that Ananth Kumar has a rich legacy and it would be prudent to let Tejaswini contest. This group also believes that she is a winnable candidate. Interestingly, PM Modi and party president Amit Shah have not taken sides and have asked leaders at the national level to arrive at a consensus soon. When contacted, Tejaswi said he did not wish to respond until a formal announcement was made. Tejaswini was also not available for comment.