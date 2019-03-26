Pvt firm employee takes lift, loses gold, valuables  

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A gang of four men kidnapped a 38-year-old marketing executive and robbed him of his gold and other valuables after offering him a drop in their vehicle. The incident took place at Nayandahalli on Mysore Road on Saturday night. The victim Mebin (name changed), in his complaint, stated that he had returned from Kozhikode in a KSRTC bus.

Around 12 am, a cab driver with three other passengers approached him and said they were going towards Banashankari and could drop him as well. The cab driver drove towards Ring Road and robbed him after threatening him at gunpoint. When the car stopped at a petrol pump, Mebin escaped and raised an alarm. Employees at the petrol pump rushed to his help.

The victim’s brother told TNIE that Mebin is yet to come out of shock, especially because one of the accused claimed he had killed 21 people. “They also assaulted my brother before snatching valuables and phones,” he added.Byatarayanapura police have registered a case and efforts are on to gather details of the car and the accused.