Woman, family beat up man in Bengaluru for trying to sexually assault her

A man working with a private medicine distribution agency has been accused of sexually harassing a woman medical store owner in Bapuji Nagar.

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: A man working with a private medicine distribution agency has been accused of sexually harassing a woman medical store owner in Bapuji Nagar. The distributor who used to supply medicines to the woman allegedly got attracted to her and proposed her. When she turned down his offer, he harassed her to sleep with him for at least a day, and assaulted and threatened her.

The woman and her family members then beat up the distributor for misbehaving with her. Both the woman and the distributor have filed complaints against each other.According to the complaint filed by Mubeena (name changed), a 39-year-old resident of Shammanna Garden, a man identified as Ashok had been asking her for sexual favours for the last one year. She told the police that she was buying medicines from an agency for six years. A distributor named Ravi used to supply medicines to her shop. Ashok sometimes accompanied Ravi to Mubeena’s shop. A year ago, Ravi quit his job and Ashok then started supplying medicines.  

After Ashok started making advances towards her, Mubeena stopped buying medicines from the agency and asked Ashok not to come to her shop. But he nevertheless kept approaching her, pestering her to marry him, she said in the complaint.

Mubeena, who lost her husband 15 years ago, is a mother of two children aged 20 and 18 years, and refused his advances. But Ashok even threatened to kidnap her daughter if Mubeena didn’t accept his proposition.

On March 19, he went to her shop, forced her to accompany him and assaulted her. When Mubeena alerted her family members, they attacked Ashok.

An investigating officer from Byatarayanapura said a case of sexual harassment has been taken up against Ashok. “He is at large after the incident, but we have learnt that even he has filed a complaint against Mubeena and others at Basavangudi police station for assaulting him. Once we catch Ashok, we will know what exactly was the relationship between Mubeena and him,” the officer said.

