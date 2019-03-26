Women pickpockets on prowl, target commuters in Bengaluru

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU: Travelling in buses has become unsafe of late, courtesy women pickpockets’ gang which is on the prowl in the city. Members of the gang steal valuables from passengers by diverting their attention.In the latest case, two women pickpockets targeted a woman fellow-passenger in a bus coming to the city from Hosur, and went away with gold jewellery and cash worth over Rs 3.5 lakh. One of them was carrying a baby which was used to divert the victim’s attention.

On March 22, around 4 pm, Divya Andal, 29, a resident of Jayanagar, reached Hosur from Dharmapuri. From there she got into another bus to the city. A woman aged around 35-40 years who was carrying a baby and another woman in her 20’s sat behind her.

They often got up when Divya used to open her bag to take out something. Around 8.30 pm, her husband called her to inform that he was waiting near Nimhans junction to receive her. When she opened her vanity bag to receive her husband’s call, the women may have noticed the jewellery and cash. When the victim was getting down near Kidwai hospital bus stop, the duo surrounded her and diverted her attention, one woman stole the jewellery and cash from her vanity bag.

Divya said, “After I got down I noticed my vanity bag was cut with a lethal weapon and the women had stolen a necklace, two gold chains, ear rings, and four finger rings weighing 132 grams worth Rs 3.5 lakh and Rs 28,000 cash. I was in shock as the bus had already moved from there. My husband is a cardiac patient so I didn’t tell him about the incident and went home along with him.”

Divya went to Siddapura police station and filed a complaint. An investigating officer said, “We have taken up a case of theft and cheating. We showed suspects’ photos to the victim and she said they almost look the same. These women are likely to be pickpockets from Tamil Nadu. They travel in buses and steal valuables. Efforts are on to nab them.”

Victim had borrowed valuables for husband’s treatment

Divya Andal had borrowed the gold jewellery and cash for the treatment of her husband who is suffering from cardiac ailments. She is in shock since the incident. Divya is married to Jaganath who works as a manager in a hotel. She is a native of Dharmapuri in Tamil Nadu. Since her husband is suffering from cardiac issues, Divya had gone to her parents’ house, and borrowed jewellery and cash from them. “I had planned to pledge those jewellery and arrange money for my husband’s treatment. Now, I don’t know what to do,” said Divya.