You can still apply for CET by tomorrow

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has extended the deadline to receive applications for Common Entrance Test (CET) 2019, as seat aspirants for yoga and naturopathy courses will also be appearing for the test for the academic year 2019-20. As per the new deadline, seat aspirants must submit their online applications on or before March 27.

While the Union Ministry for Health and Family Welfare, made National Eligibility cum Entrance Test (NEET) mandatory for AYUSH (Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Siddha and Homoeopathy) courses, it had given an exemption for yoga and naturopathy courses for academic year 2019-20. In a recent communication to states, the ministry of AYUSH said seat aspirants for yoga and naturopathy courses would have to appear for CET, conducted by state governments for the academic year 2019-20.

Confirming this, Meenakshi Negi, director, AYUSH department, Karnataka, said, “As we have received communication from the Union ministry, writing NEET for yoga and naturopathy courses has been waived off, but CET has been made mandatory here in the state.”A senior official of KEA said, “As we received communication from AYUSH department we have invited applications for yoga and naturopathy courses and extended the last date to receive applications up to March 27.”

According to AYUSH department officials, this is done because there is no apex body for yoga and naturopathy courses. “Nothing much is being done from the government for these courses. Also many seats had been left unfilled last year, and this time are giving it a try to fill the seats through CET,” an official said.

Earlier rule

From the 2018-19 academic year, it was made mandatory to take up NEET to get admission into Ayurveda, Yoga and Naturopathy, Unani, Sidda and Homepathy courses (AYUSH). Now for the same, Yoga and Naturopathy has been taken out and added to state entrance test.