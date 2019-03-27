Advocate battles to lodge case over film shoot in Karnataka HC premises

HM Chaithanya Swamy By

BENGALURU : Despite being a senior advocate in high court, a 58-year-old man has been fighting for over one-and-a-half years to get a First Information Report (FIR) registered against a film producer, director and others for shooting a movie inside the court premises without permission. Amrutesh NP learnt that on August 15, 2017, when the court was on leave for Independence Day, a team working for Kannada movie Ananthu v/s Nusrath, starring Dr Raj Kumar’s grandson Vinay Raj Kumar, gained entry into the court premises for the shooting.

Amrutesh filed a complaint with Vidhana Soudha police two days after the shooting. The police treated his complaint as station petition instead of registering an FIR. “The film was produced by Manikyam Productions. The team came with generators, lights, cameras and shot some scenes in the library and some areas. Shooting in the high court can be done only after taking permission. But the team got in touch only with the advocates’ association and shot the scenes illegally,” Amrutesh said.

Amrutesh then filed petition in the court. “On March 5 this year, I got the order asking the police to first register the FIR and investigate the case. I went to the station with the order copy and got the case registered,” he said, adding, “The police had told the court that they are probing the case based on my petition, but the court took note that an investigation can be done only after FIR is registered.

Now, they have registered the case under The Emblem and Names Act, 1950, but have not put other appropriate sections like tresspassing, I will further fight this.” Security at the high court premises was enhanced following the bomb blast in Delhi High Court premises. Permission from registrar and ACP security is a must to shoot in the court.