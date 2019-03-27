Home Cities Bengaluru

Apartment supervisor held for bid to rape housekeeping staffer in Bengaluru

Sandhya later informed her family members about Joseph’s pervert act, and filed a complaint against him the next day.

Published: 27th March 2019 07:31 AM

Arrest

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)

By HM Chaithanya Swamy
Express News Service

BENGALURU: The supervisor of an apartment allegedly attempted to rape a housekeeping staffer in Vidyaranyapura recently. The accused, who is an aged ex-army man, asked the woman to clean the maintenance office, and tried to rape her while she was busy in cleaning. Accused Joseph (58), a resident of Vidyaranyapura, has been arrested.

Sandhya, 30, (name changed), a resident of Avambhavani Nagar, has been working as a housekeeping staffer in the apartment for the last two years. Around 2 pm on March 20, Joseph called Sandhya to clean the maintenance office. While she was cleaning a corner, he held her from behind and tried to rape her. Sandhya somehow managed to come out of the maintenance room. Other housekeeping staffers noticed her crying and asked her what has had gone wrong. She narrated them about the incident.

Sandhya later informed her family members about Joseph’s pervert act, and filed a complaint against him the next day.On the day of the incident, Joseph had taken Sandhya to a nearby supermarket to buy items needed for the housekeeping work. He had even asked her to share her personal number with him but Sandhya had refused.

An investigating officer said, “Investigation has proved that Joseph sexually harassed Sandhya. We have sent him to jail.”

