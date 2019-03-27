Home Cities Bengaluru

Bengaluru: MSRIT to hold 10th annual design convention on March 29-30

Apart from design, the annual convention also hosts trophies in product design, journalism, photography, dance and music.

Published: 27th March 2019 06:55 AM

Inspirit 19 ad

Inspirit 19 ad.

BENGALURU: The School of Architecture, Ramaiah Institute of Technology celebrates the 10th year of INSPIRIT, an annual design convention, on March 29-30. For the past decade, INSPIRIT has provided students with a creative platform to learn, express, and interact with fellow students from various schools of architecture and renowned architects from different facets of the field.

There will be a multitude of interesting and informative workshops conducted on the days of the fest. Various workshops include topics like Product Design as an alternative to architecture organised by DQ labs; ‘Parametric Modelling’ with 3DS Max, held by Aruna Gopal, Faculty SOA, w Institute of Technology and ‘Earthen Hues’, a hands-on workshop on mud construction arranged by the nationally recognised firm, Masons Ink.

INSPIRIT also hosts six major trophies – design, product design, journalism, photography, dance and music, which garner participation from architecture and design colleges across the country.

