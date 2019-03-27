Bengaluru tech firm has answer to exam paper leak

Home Cities Bengaluru

With the onset of the examination season, fears of question papers getting leaked, forcing a re-exam on students, start lurking in the minds of children, parents as well as the education fraternity.

At present, papers are printed and stored for weeks before the examination date

By Preeja Prasad
Express News Service

BENGALURU: With the onset of the examination season, fears of question papers getting leaked, forcing a re-exam on students, start lurking in the minds of children, parents as well as the education fraternity. Instances of the question paper going viral on social media bring into focus how technology can magnify a prevailing problem. However, the solution also lies in employing technological solutions, says Gopal Devanahalli, CEO, MeritTrac, a firm that works to streamline the examination process. 

“Paper leaks occur in India due to the involvement of too many people, from the creation of the question paper until its delivery,” he said, talking about how, at present, papers are printed and stored for weeks and then sent to various centres, making them vulnerable to leaks. 

According to Devanahalli, the JIT-QP (Just In Time Question Paper) solution from MeritTrac, a subsidiary of Manipal Global Education,  allows for delivery of the question paper to the examination centres, just a few hours before the exam starts. The system, launched in 2016, uses an OTP (One Time Password) to authenticate the question paper, which is then printed using high-speed printers two hours prior to examination. This ensures that the final question paper is available for distribution just minutes before the examination begins. “It is cost effective too,” he says. 

He feels there are no setbacks in incorporating technology into the system, as long as all the stakeholders ensure the right infrastructure is used. MeritTrac, started in 2000, has so far devised systems for a number of government bodies, educational institutions, examination boards and corporate houses across the country. “The right usage of technology will only ensure global standards in the education system, besides a secure way of examination conduction,” he said. 

