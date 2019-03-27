Buy and get back your money

Srividya Palaparthi By

Express News Service

BENGALURU : Gathering intel for running a business from his own experience, Rahul Bahukhandi - founder of LaYuva, a shopping and selling platform – went on to start something that helps small businesses sell their fare without the burden of middlemen. Working for one of the largest retailers in the world, Alibaba Group, Bahukhandi knew all there was to know about the e-commerce industry in retailing. “When buying a product online, we always come across products that are more or less available in offline stores as well.

However, for an e-commerce market place to meet the demands of its users, international exposure is imperative which can lead its users to products from different countries at competitive prices. Subsequently, such a platform will create demand for new products in the market and a robust supply chain network can fulfill this newly created demand effectively,” Bahukhandi explains.

Started in January 2018 with an investment that Bahukhandi made from his pocket, the company has already registered a revenue of $5,00,000 in the last year alone. The mobile app clocks 50,000 installs to date, with 100 per cent active users cum entrepreneurs. The company caters to 1,000-1,500 per day orders collectively from the portal and application. Bahukhandi says, “The idea is to inspire every fashion enthusiast to be able to own the little things that matter the most at affordable prices and make every aspiring entrepreneur run their own business.”

To jump into the saturated market of e-commerce in retail seems like a gutsy move, but Bahukhandi had his plans set. “We are different from other e-commerce sites because of our cashback programme and transparent working. In addition to affordable pricing, at LaYuva all ‘VIP’ members (starting at Rs 999) are entitled to earn cash back ranging anywhere between 10-50 per cent of the cost of the product on every product purchased. And the cashback isn’t to a wallet they can use only on our platform but directly to their account,” shares Bahukhandi.

Meanwhile users who sell their fare on the platform are also at benefit. Bahukhandi assures, “Users need not worry about stock control, supply chain management, and customer care services, etc, as the complete selling and promotional support is taken care of by the team LaYuva.”

The company has partnered with brands from 36 countries from China, Germany, South Korea, Thailand and others. Currently, it has 10,000 affiliates and it plans to increase this to 3,00,000 this year. LaYuva now has a staff of close to 100 with their products being shipped to end customers all acorss India, including Hyderabad, Chennai, Mumbai, Bengaluru and other cities. They are further planning to expand their horizon to Tier II, III cities and districts of India, to grow their customer base and expand their products range.