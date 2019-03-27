Citizen group aims to bust myths about vegan lifestyle

Akhila Damodaran By

Express News Service

BENGALURU: Ask a non-vegan what they think about veganism and they often opine that milk is necessary for bone health. To this, Nitya Ramakrishnan, founding member of citizen group Whitefield Rising, counter questions, “If milk is good for bones, how are so many cases of osteoporosis reported among dairy consumers?” Myths like these, among others that vegan alternatives are expensive, are what Ramakrishnan hopes to bust through ‘The Kind Fest’ - an event that is being organised by Whitefield Rising. The festival aims to raise awareness around the term ‘vegan’ and to help people understand the implications of their food choices with a non-judgemental approach.

Remya Sasi, a volunteer, added that this is an easy time to switch to veganism as there are more accessible options in the city, including desserts and ice cream. Agreed Ramakrishnan, who turned vegan five years ago and said the options available are wider today than back then. “If people come to the fest, they can learn how they can find cheaper alternatives and identify locally available produce,” she said.

According to Ramakrishnan, veganism can have an impact on three things: Environment, animal cruelty and health. “Studies state it takes ten times the resources to produce 1 kg meat than 1 kg of greens. Also, animals suffer the same pain as us and they are killed so brutally. The health benefits of a plant-based diet have already been proven by many celebrities such as James Cameron and Leonardo Di Caprio,” she explained.

The event is being organised on March 31 at The Forum Neighbourhood Mall, Whitefield Main Road. There will be stalls with a selection of products ranging from vegan chocolate, cheese, milk and cakes, to shoes, bags, cosmetics, home care products and clothing. Besides this, there will also be a puppy adoption space by the NGO Let’s Live Together. PETA will organise virtual reality demonstrations, which will give visitors further insight into how to make simple switches in our daily lives to move towards leading a sustainable life. Sasi added that all the proceeds will go to animal welfare organisations to help rescue animals in the city.