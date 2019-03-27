Drunken brawl: Man bludgeons wife to death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old man bludgeoned his wife to death with a log following a drunken brawl, at an under-construction site at Seethanayakanahalli near Jigani on Monday night.According to the police, both were under the influence of alcohol, and efforts are on to nab the accused who is at large.

The deceased, identified as Velli, was from Hosur in Tamil Nadu. She was married to Raju, a labour contractor. The couple had come to the city for work four years ago.A police officer said the incident occurred late at night when the duo were in an inebriated state. Raju picked a quarrel with Velli and attacked her repeatedly with a wooden log. Raju then fled to his native Thirupattur in Vellur, leaving his wife in a pool of blood. In the morning, building owner Shivakumar, a resident of Harohalli, noticed the body and alerted the Jigani police.Neighbours told the police that the couple used to quarrel often.