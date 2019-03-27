Home Cities Bengaluru

Drunken brawl: Man bludgeons wife to death

A 48-year-old man bludgeoned his wife to death with a log following a drunken brawl, at an under-construction site at Seethanayakanahalli near Jigani on Monday night.

Published: 27th March 2019 03:14 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 06:47 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A 48-year-old man bludgeoned his wife to death with a log following a drunken brawl, at an under-construction site at Seethanayakanahalli near Jigani on Monday night.According to the police, both were under the influence of alcohol, and efforts are on to nab the accused who is at large.

The deceased, identified as Velli, was from Hosur in Tamil Nadu. She was married to Raju, a labour contractor. The couple had come to the city for work four years ago.A police officer said the incident occurred late at night when the duo were in an inebriated state. Raju picked a quarrel with Velli and attacked her repeatedly with a wooden log. Raju then fled to his native Thirupattur in Vellur, leaving his wife in a pool of blood. In the morning, building owner Shivakumar, a resident of Harohalli, noticed the body and alerted the Jigani police.Neighbours told the police that the couple used to quarrel often.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp