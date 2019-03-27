Home Cities Bengaluru

Head constable assaults female friend, booked

A police head constable is in trouble for harassing and assaulting a woman friend and her mother.

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: A police head constable is in trouble for harassing and assaulting a woman friend and her mother. A complaint has been filed by the woman and the cop identified as Prakash Rathod is on the run.
Kavya (name changed), a resident of Geddadahalli near Hegde Nagar police quarters, stated that on March 23, Rathod came to her house under the influence of alcohol and started abusing her. The cop also pelted stones at Kavya’s house.

The next day, Kavya went to Rathod’s house to question him about his behaviour and they got into a fight. He lost patience and allegedly attacked both Kavya and her mother, who lost two teeth in the incident. A case has been registered against Rathod.

