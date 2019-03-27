Home dept seeks report on 3-year-old girl’s death

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: The city police commissioner and the Home department have sought a report over the death of 3-year-old girl Harshali. A senior police officer on Tuesday also spoke to the victim’s father Lokeshappa to gather details about the incident. On March 5, the girl was playing on the premises of police quarters and she fell into fire after a boy pushed her while snatching a ball from her. Nine days later, she succumbed to burns in Victoria hospital.

Lokeshappa, a head constable attached to Cubbon Park police station, had alleged that Shivajinagar police station officials did not come to probe the case. Authorities concerned swung into action only after the news was highlighted by media on Tuesday.

Rahul Kumar Shahapurwad, DCP (East), who is probing the case, contacted the victim’s family and gathered details to prepare a report. He said that based on an order by the city police commissioner T Suneel Kumar, the report is being prepared.

Home Minister MB Patil confirmed that he has sought a report in the case. “Based on it, we will take further action.”

Lokeshappa said that a senior official contacted him over phone. “I explained everything. Two weeks after the incident, my wife is yet to come out of shock.”