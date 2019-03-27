It’s Gowda vs Gowda in North Bangalore

By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday filed his nomination as the Congress candidate from Bangalore North. Gowda will take on the BJP candidate and Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement between the coalition partners, Bangalore North was given to the JD(S) and the party supremo HD Deve Gowda had initially considered the possibility of contesting from the constituency. However, after Gowda decided to contest from Tumkur, the regional party was unable to find a formidable candidate to take on the BJP leader and returned the seat to the Congress. On Monday night, after holding consultations with the senior leaders, including MLAs, the Congress decided to field Krishna Byregowda, MLA from Bytarayanapura assembly segment.

“We are confident of Krishna Byregowda’s victory. Sadananda Gowda has not done anything for the city as a Union minister,” said Dy CM G Parameshwara. Many senior Congress leaders, including the DyCM, former CM Siddaramaiah, Congress MLAs, were present when Krishna Byregowda filed his nomination papers. After filing nomination papers, he met JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

Sources said, initially Krishna Byregowda was reluctant to contest the LS polls, but was convinced by the senior party leaders. In 2009, he had contested Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore South against Ananth Kumar and had lost by a margin of 60,000. “Given the constituency profile and the Congress performance in the 2018 assembly elections, the party leaders felt Krishna Byregowda is the right candidate to win the seat,” sources said. The BJP candidate Sadananda Gowda, however, is banking on Modi wave. Of the eight assembly segments in the constituency, five are held by the Congress MLAs, two by JD(S) and one by the BJP.