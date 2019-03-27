Home Cities Bengaluru

It’s Gowda vs Gowda in North Bangalore

Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday filed his nomination as the Congress candidate from Bangalore North.

Published: 27th March 2019 07:25 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th March 2019 07:25 AM   |  A+A-

DV Sadananda Gowda, Krishna Byre Gowda
By Express News Service

BENGALURU: Rural Development and Panchayat Raj Minister Krishna Byre Gowda on Tuesday filed his nomination as the Congress candidate from Bangalore North. Gowda will take on the BJP candidate and Union minister DV Sadananda Gowda.

As part of the seat-sharing arrangement between the coalition partners, Bangalore North was given to the JD(S) and the party supremo HD Deve Gowda had initially considered the possibility of contesting from the constituency. However, after Gowda decided to contest from Tumkur, the regional party was unable to find a formidable candidate to take on the BJP leader and returned the seat to the Congress. On Monday night, after holding consultations with the senior leaders, including MLAs, the Congress decided to field Krishna Byregowda, MLA from Bytarayanapura assembly segment.

“We are confident of Krishna Byregowda’s victory. Sadananda Gowda has not done anything for the city as a Union minister,” said Dy CM G Parameshwara. Many senior Congress leaders, including the DyCM, former CM Siddaramaiah, Congress MLAs, were present when Krishna Byregowda filed his nomination papers. After filing nomination papers, he met JD(S) supremo H D Deve Gowda.

FOLLOW OUR FULL ELECTION COVERAGE HERE

Sources said, initially Krishna Byregowda was reluctant to contest the LS polls, but was convinced by the senior party leaders. In 2009, he had contested Lok Sabha elections from Bangalore South against Ananth Kumar and had lost by a margin of 60,000. “Given the constituency profile and the Congress performance in the 2018 assembly elections, the party leaders felt Krishna Byregowda is the right candidate to win the seat,” sources said. The BJP candidate Sadananda Gowda, however, is banking on Modi wave. Of the eight assembly segments in the constituency, five are held by the Congress MLAs, two by JD(S) and one by the BJP.

Stay up to date on all the latest Bengaluru news with The New Indian Express App. Download now
(Get the news that matters from New Indian Express on WhatsApp. Click this link and hit 'Click to Subscribe'. Follow the instructions after that.)
TAGS
Krishna Byre Gowda DV Sadananda Gowda Bengaluru North Lok Sabha India elections Lok Sabha elections 2019 Lok Sabha polls 2019 General elections 2019

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Arun Vijai Mathavan: The photographer capturing death
Modi says India is the fourth country to test-fire anti-satellite weapon
Gallery
After winning the toss and electing to bat, DC went off to a great start with Prithvi Shaw leading the charge. He hit three consecutive fours off Shardul Thakur in the second over of the innings. (Photo | AP)
DC vs CSK: Shikhar Dhawan's fifty goes in vain as MS Dhoni's finishes off in style
After KXIP lost KL Rahul early, Chris Gayle continued his top form and scored 79 runs 47 balls including eight fours and four sixes. (Photo | PTI)
RR vs KXIP: Run-fest marred by Mankading controversy
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp